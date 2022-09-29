MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 65 workers from the Mobile branch of Alabama Power left Thursday morning heading to the Savannah, Ga. area to help with Hurricane Ian storm restoration.

Management with Alabama Power said the company is sending 400 employees and 300 contract workers from all over Alabama to help with the restoration efforts.

The storm made landfall on the western coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane at 3:05 EST on Wednesday, Sept. 28. As of Thursday morning, the storm has now been deemed a tropical storm with 65 mph winds. Effects on the Savannah area are expected to happen throughout the day Friday as the storm continues moving northeast up the Florida coast.