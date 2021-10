MOBILE, COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power scheduled a service outage for Nov. 3 in Dauphin Island.

The service outage will be held so workers can safely upgrade equipment and improve transmission systems for Dauphin island residents, according to a news release from Alabama power.

Dauphin Island officials and Alabama power determined that Nov. 3 would be the least impactful time to suspend electrical services, according to the release.

The power outage will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.