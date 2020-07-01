Alabama Power reports 3,850 customers without power

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) —

5:00 p.m.: Alabama Power reports about 3,850 are without power in the area as storms move through. Most outages are in Bay Minette, Prichard, West Mobile and Theodore. Crews will be working as weather conditions allow.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories