Alabama Power reports 3700 without power in Mobile area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are 3,700 customers without power in the Mobile area, according to Alabama Power.

Most of the outages were reported to be in the following areas:

Thomasville

Saraland

West Mobile

Downtown Mobile

Crews are to work through this severe weather as conditions allow. Alabama Power asks everyone to continue to monitor weather conditions.

Customer service is open weekdays from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. @alabamapower or by phone at 800-245-2244.



Outages and hazardous conditions can be reported 24/7 at 800-888-2726. — alabamapower (@alabamapower) April 2, 2018

