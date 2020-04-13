Alabama Power reports 3700 without power in Mobile area

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are 3,700 customers without power in the Mobile area, according to Alabama Power.

Most of the outages were reported to be in the following areas:

  • Thomasville
  • Saraland
  • West Mobile
  • Downtown Mobile

Crews are to work through this severe weather as conditions allow. Alabama Power asks everyone to continue to monitor weather conditions.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories