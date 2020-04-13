Alabama Power reports 3700 without power in Mobile area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are 3,700 customers without power in the Mobile area, according to Alabama Power.
Most of the outages were reported to be in the following areas:
- Thomasville
- Saraland
- West Mobile
- Downtown Mobile
Crews are to work through this severe weather as conditions allow. Alabama Power asks everyone to continue to monitor weather conditions.
