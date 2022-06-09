MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On June 2, 2022, Alabama Power held two electrical safety trainings at the Alabama Power Control Center in Mobile for the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are thrilled to be back to helping the community.

“We are really looking forward to interacting with first responders. Alabama Power works very closely with first responders on a regular basis,” said Beth Thomas, the External Affairs Manager at the Mobile Division of Alabama Power.

In the training sessions, first responders had the opportunity to watch Alabama Power employees handle different electrical emergencies. A “Safe-T-Zone” trailer holds electrical equipment that can create up to 14,400 watts of electricity. Thomas was happy to see the turnout.

“It’s a great turnout. We are very thankful for all of the public safety employees that took a few minutes to come today, we also hope that they will go and share this information with their coworkers who couldn’t come today and also family and friends,” said Thomas.

Downed power lines and other electrical emergencies are common during tropical events. This is just one reason why this training is important during this time of the year more than ever.

“As we kick off hurricane season here along the Gulf Coast, it’s a great time to refresh everyone on safety tips around electricity,” said Thomas. “We certainly hope no one has to use these tips or remember them.”

Here are some helpful tips from Alabama Power to stay safe in your home:

Regularly inspect your power cord to make sure they work properly.

Replace worn or damaged cords.

Pull out plugs from the cord, not the plug itself.

Do not overload an electrical outlet with too many plugs.

Test your Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCI) outlets every month.

For more information from Alabama Power on the “Safe-T-Zone” training, click here.