Alabama Power preps for Sally's impact on our region

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with Alabama Power are getting ready for Tropical Storm Sally and whatever it may bring with it. They sent a news release Sunday morning talking about how they are preparing and reminding people who live here to do the same. They encourage people to have their disaster plans ready.

It’s been a busy season for Alabama Power. Cristobal dumped a lot of rain on the area in June. More than 350 employees from Alabama Power just returned from Louisiana and Texas where they helped restore electrical service in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

