UPDATE (9:50 a.m.) — Alabama Power reports currently 700 are without power. Crews continue to repair the outage.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Power Outage Map, over 3,000 customers are without power in midtown Mobile. The map states the estimated repair time is around 11 a.m.

We have reached out to Alabama Power for the cause of the outage.