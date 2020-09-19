Alabama Power noon update

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews continue to make significant progress restoring power. About 21,000 customers across the Mobile Division are without power which is less than 15% of customers who were impacted by Sally.

Crews are working across Mobile County as well as Bay Minette, Atmore, Brewton, and Monroeville.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories