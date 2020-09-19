Alabama Power noon update

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews continue to make significant progress restoring power. About 21,000 customers across the Mobile Division are without power which is less than 15% of customers who were impacted by Sally.
Crews are working across Mobile County as well as Bay Minette, Atmore, Brewton, and Monroeville.
