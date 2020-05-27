Alabama Power: More than 6K Mobile County customers currently without power

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Alabama Power’s outage map there are 6,015 customers in Mobile County without power at this time.
In all, they report 6,785 customers experiencing power outages at this time.
To view the outage map yourself, visit this link.
LATEST STORIES:
- MCSO: New information in Grand Bay elder abuse investigation
- Lake of the Ozarks business owner defends hosting crowded pool parties
- Nevada to reopen casinos June 4, welcoming tourists again
- Grab fair foods this June with Drive-in option from Greater Gulf State Fair
- Two men charged with homicide by vehicle in crash that killed Theodore H.S. senior