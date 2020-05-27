Alabama Power: More than 6K Mobile County customers currently without power

Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Alabama Power’s outage map there are 6,015 customers in Mobile County without power at this time.

In all, they report 6,785 customers experiencing power outages at this time.

To view the outage map yourself, visit this link.

