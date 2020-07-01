Alabama Power holds meeting to discuss plans for closing coal ash ponds at Plant Barry

Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A meeting was held today in Satsuma about what Alabama Power plans to do with the coal ash ponds at Plant Barry.

They held a public meeting today discussing how they plan on permanently closing the ponds. The company says they will treat and remove all water from the pond. The ponds will be excavated and moved at least 750 yards away from the waterways, and the size of the ponds will also be reduced around 45 percent.

More information on the plans can be found here.

