Alabama Power expects 95% power by end of day Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power expects to have 95% of power restored to customers by the end of the day Tuesday.

According to Alabama Power 140.000 customers have had power restored leaving 33.000 customers without power. Crews are working night and day to establish power as quickly as possible.

Below is Alabama Power’s estimated restoration is below:

Restoration is scheduled to be complete by Monday evening in Saraland.

Restoration is scheduled to be complete by Tuesday evening in Mount Vernon.

Restoration is scheduled to be complete by Wednesday evening in Butler.

Restoration is scheduled to be complete by Thursday evening in Citronelle, Thomasville, Grove Hill and Jackson.

