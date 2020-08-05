Alabama Power crews work to restore power in Theodore area

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A power outage was reported in the Theodore area and Alabama Power crews are working to restore that power.

Alabama Power Mobile made the following tweet:

“2:00 pm – Our crews are working to restore power to about 1,500 customers in the Theodore area following an equipment failure. We anticipate power will be restored to most by 3:30. Thank you for your patience while our crews work as safely and as quickly as they can.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories