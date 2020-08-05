Alabama Power crews work to restore power in Theodore area

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A power outage was reported in the Theodore area and Alabama Power crews are working to restore that power.

Alabama Power Mobile made the following tweet:

“2:00 pm – Our crews are working to restore power to about 1,500 customers in the Theodore area following an equipment failure. We anticipate power will be restored to most by 3:30. Thank you for your patience while our crews work as safely and as quickly as they can.”

