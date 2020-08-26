Alabama Power crews gear up for Hurricane Laura relief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Alabama Power out of Mobile are gearing up to head out for Hurricane Laura relief.

35 crew members out of Mobile will be leaving tomorrow to head for Beaumont, Texas for Hurricane relief. Once there, they will be working with a utility support group, Entergy. They will assist with power restoration, downed lines, and anything else needed. Beaumont, being one of these areas likely to see a lot of damage Alabama Power says this is nothing new for them to help.

Beth Thomas, with Alabama Power, says the crew members are aware of the task at hand and the importance of it too. “We want to be able to provide assistance whenever we can and many times we find ourselves in need of assistance and so those mutual assistance agreements and conversations we have particularly through hurricane season is very important,” Thomas said.

There are similar plans being laid out by crews across Alabama.

LATEST STORIES: