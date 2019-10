UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) — Alabama Power says all power has been restored in downtown Mobile.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power crews are working to restore power to about 3,000 customers in the downtown Mobile area, as of 4:05 p.m.

Alabama Power says they are having equipment failure in their transmission system.

Alabama Power says they are hoping to restore power to everyone within the hour.