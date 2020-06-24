Alabama Power: 5,000 without power in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thousands are without power after severe thunderstorms moved through our area Wednesday afternoon.
3:00 p.m. — Alabama Power is reporting 5,000 customers are without power. Outages are in West Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Saraland, and Prichard. Crews will be working to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so.
2:00 p.m. –Alabama Power is reporting that 4,400 customers are without power.
