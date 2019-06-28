Power outages reported in Mobile, Baldwin Counties

(WKRG) — Power outages have been reported across the viewing area as severe thunderstorms moved through the area.

(4 p.m.) – Alabama Power reports about 500 area outages remain.

(6 a.m. June 28): Alabama Power reports about 600 remain without power after last night’s storms. Most outages are in the downtown area. Crews are working.

(10:00 p.m.) Alabama Power reports outages number about 7,000. Crews will continue working until service is restored to all our customers.

(9:00 p.m.) — Alabama Power reports 11,000 without power in our area. Crews are working to restore service.

(8:00 p.m.) — Alabama Power is reporting about 15,000 without power in the area. We are working as safely and quickly as we can. Most outages are downtown, West Mobile and Saraland.

(7:25 p.m.) — Baldwin EMC is reporting widespread outages across parts of Baldwin County with reports of trees and power lines down. Approximately, 1,056 people are without power. One outage near Bryant’s Landing in North Baldwin will likely take several hours to restore. Please stay away from downed power lines.

(7:15 p.m.) — Alabama Power is reporting 16,000 are without power as storms move through the county. Alabama Power says crews will be working as soon as conditions allow.