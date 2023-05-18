MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Center of Drug Abuse Statistics released a new study breaking down numbers from the Center of Disease Control. In 2019, Alabama saw close to 800 drug overdose deaths. Over the last two years, that number has increased by at least 30 percent. As summertime approaches, experts worry that this number may increase from children.

In 2019, 768 drug overdose deaths occurred in Alabama. In 2020, Alabama saw 1,029, and in 2021, that number rose to 1,408 according to the CDC. In the study from the National Center of Drug Abuse Statistics, nearly 70 percent of drug overdose deaths are from opioids.

Virginia Guy from the Drug Education Council says the increase in overdose deaths in the state is concerning.

“I continue to be alarmed about the high number of overdose deaths that we’re having in the state of Alabama,” worried Guy. “And the fact that this number is continuing to hover at such an alarming rate.”

She also explains the fentanyl epidemic in Alabama is the biggest contributing factor for the increase in numbers over the last three years.

“One of the things that’s happened in recent years is that fentanyl now is in methamphetamine and it’s in cocaine,” explained Guy. “It’s in a lot of the other drugs are adulterated by this fentanyl. So we know that that is the drug right now that has really driving all of these overdose deaths.”

Guy also explains since children are now getting out of school with less supervision during summer break, they are more susceptible to turn to drugs.

“Any time that people’s schedule is disrupted or changes or whatever, we see an increase in drug use,” explained Guy. “So I am concerned with summer coming and school being out and children being unsupervised or not supervised as as as much as they are when they’re in school, we’re going to see drug use numbers rise. So if you’re an adult with influence in a child’s life, make sure that they have very clear expectations that you do not want them using drugs you expect them to to do the right thing.”

As she hopes and pushes for the overdose death numbers to go down, families in Mobile County are hoping for the same outcome as well.

Marcia and David Grayson lost their 24-year-old daughter Mary Catherine to a drug overdose in 2015. They call drug addiction a disease that needs more attention.

“It’s just a horrible disease,” said David. “It’s deadly and it’s getting more deadly, as we were just hearing. So if we’re not aware of how deadly it is and getting the word out, it’s almost like we’re in a state of war. The casualty rates are going to be at that level.”

“I think this disease touches everyone’s life in some way, shape or form, relative or whatever,” added his wife, Marcia. “And our daughter, I remember her telling me one time that she had lost three people in one day, three friends and one day to overdose.”

The Drug Education Council offers prevention, intervention and recovery support programs.