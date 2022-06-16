The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting its online auction via GovDeals.com

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vehicles, electronics, furniture and a surplus of other items make up the lots for bid in the next Alabama surplus property auction starting Thursday, June 16, according to a news release from The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

ADECA is partnering with GovDeals.com beginning at 7:30 a.m. with the bidding running until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. The auction items are listed here, while residents can register to become authorized bidders here.

Items come from state and federal agencies that are no longer needed as well as abandoned items from airports throughout the Southeast. These items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division warehouse in Montgomery from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

Visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call (334) 284-0577 for more information.