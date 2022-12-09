MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Thursday who allegedly hit his father-in-law in the face and stole money from him on Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD.

Michael Miller, 42, was found on Thursday, Dec. 8 and arrested. Miller was charged with elder abuse and theft of property.

Police responded to 945 Schillinger Rd, Cottages at Schillinger in reference to a “theft complaint.” Police said Miller hit his father-in-law in the face, pushed him and stole money from him. The victim was treated on the scene. Miller fled the scene and was arrested two days later.

Miller also had an outstanding warrant for harassment or harassing communications in a Feb. 21 incident. Miller has since been released. He was in the Metro Jail for roughly five hours.