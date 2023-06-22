MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Providence Hospital in Mobile is one of 50 hospitals nationwide nominated for Soliant Health’s “Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals” award, according to a release Wednesday.

The only Alabama hospital nominated, Providence Hospital was recognized for “having a close family of caregivers that extend mutual respect and exemplary patient care,” the release read.

The contest recognizes both the design of the hospital and the hospital staff, according to Soliant.

“Hospital beauty is more than just its physical design and appearance – it is the healthcare staff who create the heart and soul of the hospital through genuine connections with patients,” Soliant CEO David Alexander said in the release.

The winning hospital’s foundation will receive a $5,000 donation from Soliant, the release says.

Online voting is open through July 27. Winners will be announced on August 2.