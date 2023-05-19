ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama Gulf EMS Director David Garmon passed away Friday, according to a Facebook post.

Garmon was the director for 24 years and was also a professor at the University of South Alabama, according to his LinkedIn. He graduated from the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 1995.

“David has been the driving force and face of EMS in our region,” reads the post. “What David has done for EMS in the state of Alabama and the Gulf Region will never be forgotten.”

Garmon was awarded with the University of South Alabama service award for the EMS department in 2011 and 2019.

“Please keep his family, the AGEMSS staff, and the EMS community in your thoughts and prayers,” reads the post.