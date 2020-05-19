Alabama Forestry shares aerial damage of Bellingrath Road fire

Mobile County

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The fire off Bellingrath Road in Theodore is officially contained according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.

The fire burned more than 1,200 acres since the blaze started on Tuesday, May 12, though Alabama Forestry is working on getting an exact number.

The Alabama Forestry Commission shared these pictures with News 5 Tuesday of the damage. There is still some smoke in the area.

