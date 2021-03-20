Alabama fans pack out downtown Mobile for first round of NCAA tournament

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide packed into downtown Mobile today to cheer on their team in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Alabama men’s basketball team is now onto round 2 of the NCAA tournament, beating Iona 68-55. Fans of the tide, packing into Mobile’s downtown bars and restaurants Saturday afternoon to cheer them on. Roderick Moss, one of those fans, said, “I’m glad and excited because after we won the National Championship, I’m hoping we can come out and pull through in the NCAA Chamionship too.”

Of course, with COVID-19 cases on the steady decline and vaccinations on the rise, a sense of normalcy was felt during today’s game as fans watched. Moss again saying, “I feel very very safe. It feels great coming out, and I enjoy watching games like this right here with my wife and stuff, so yeah it’s nice.”

Mobile County has averaged about 30 cases per day over the last couple of weeks and is one of the 57 counties now deemed “low risk” across the state. Dr. Scott Chavers with the Mobile County Health Department explaining this on Friday during their regular press conference: “What you see with these numbers are consistently low numbers that are approaching the lowest we’ve had throughout the pandemic. Which is incredibly encouraging, so we are going in the right direction.”

While Mobile and the surrounding areas grow closer to that normalcy, Alabama will move on to the second round, taking on either UConn or Maryland. Seeking that championship, another Alabama fan Tim Corbett saying, “It’s almost a little surprising you know, but why not become the best at everything that you can, spread the love and the championships around, and get more of them. Roll Tide”