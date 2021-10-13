Alabama Department of Labor hosts first non-profit career fair in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Labor hosted it’s first non-profit career fair in Mobile on Wednesday.

The career fair was from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Alabama Career Center.

Officials say the non-profit community has been affected more adversely than others in the business community.

“It has been a very unusual job market. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are so many employers that are struggling to fill positions,” says Stephanie Baker, a Career Center Specialist.

Some of the nonprofits that were hiring including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Goodwill Gulf Coast and Habitat for Humanity.

Click here if you’re looking for a job with a local non-profit.

