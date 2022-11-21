MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama school districts are seeing if they’ve made the grade after the Alabama Department of Education released last year’s school ratings.

This is the first time these letter grades have been released in three years, giving a better picture of which school districts in Alabama are making the grade.

Saraland City Schools earned the highest grade of schools along the Gulf Coast. They achieved a 94, or an A grade. Saraland City Schools also ranked 4th of 145 Alabama districts.

“It’s really a tribute to all of our employees, our support staff, it takes every single person in the school system,” said Dr. Aaron Milner, the Saraland City Schools Superintendent.

These are the first letter grades since 2019, due to the impact of COVID-19. The US Department of Education waived the requirements of reporting accountability results during that time. In part due to remote learning, and school closures.

“It’s extremely rewarding knowing that we came through covid and were able to not only maintain but exceed at each of our schools,” said Dr. Milner.

Escambia County Schools scored the lowest with a 77, or a C.

Chickasaw City Schools, Clarke County Schools, and Conecuh County Schools also all were given a C grade.

Baldwin County Schools got a B with an overall score of 85.

Mobile County Public Schools also were given a B, with an overall score of 80. Just a few points lower than it was for the 2018-2019 school year.

The superintendent for MCPSS, Cresal Threadgill, said he is proud to have maintained the overall B average.

Threadgill released this statement to WKRG News 5 about their grade:

Regarding Mobile County Public Schools’ state report card grade, we are very proud to have maintained an overall B average despite facing many difficulties over the past few years. We are still addressing learning losses from the recent pandemic. However, our teachers are trying very hard to close learning gaps after some students were out of school for an entire year. We should also consider the size of our district, if our school system is to be compared to others in Alabama. Honestly speaking, as the largest school district in Alabama, Mobile County has close to 20,000 MORE students than the second largest Alabama district. Most of our schools are Title I schools with families who were hit especially hard by the pandemic. Therefore, the fact that we continue to gain ground and maintain our B average is a true testament to our students, teachers, and administrators, and their dedication to success. I am extremely proud of their hard work. I am also very proud of the fact that our four-year, on-time graduation rate is 88 percent, and that 82 percent of our students are certified by the state as graduating college and career ready. However, as superintendent, even though I am proud of everyone, I am not satisfied. We will not become complacent; we will keep striving to become an A district. We are currently putting measures in place to address our areas of deficiency. I am confident that if we keep providing the outstanding instruction, intervention, and enrichment that we witness taking place each day in our schools, we will continue growing and striving to become even more #EXTRAordinary. Cresal Threadgill, MCPSS Superintendent

School System Letter Grade Number Grade Mobile County B 80 Baldwin County B 85 Brewton City B 88 Chickasaw City C 79 Clarke County C 79 Conecuh County C 79 Escambia County C 77 Gulf Shores City A 92 Monroe County B 81 Saraland City A 94 Satsuma City A 90 Washington County B 84 2021-2022 School Grades released by the Alabama Department of Education