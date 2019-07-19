Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo kicks off on Dauphin Island with Liar’s Contest

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Of course, lying is bad, but Thursday night on Dauphin Island, it was all about telling the best lie! It’s the prelude to a huge fishing weekend!

The big winner of the ADSFR Liar’s Contest was Frank Dickey from Chatom, Alabama. He told a story on stage about rupturing every disc in his back trying to reel in a fish at last year’s Rodeo. He continued, saying he didn’t think he would be able to fish at the Rodeo this year, but a doctor was able to replace his spine with fiberglass. So he’s back this year and ready to go!

His story continued during his interview as Dickey introduced the woman next to him as his wife. Then after our interview he said, that’s not really my wife. His storytelling is why he was this year’s Liar’s Contest winner.

The party continued Thursday night with live music. The cannon blast is at 5:00 Friday morning, and that’s when the weekend of fishing starts!