MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Carnival Ecstasy pulled into port on March 3, getting ready for the first cruise out of Mobile in two years.

The City of Mobile hosted a preview on Thursday showing some of the upgrades to the facility.

Inside the Alabama Cruise Terminal, guests will notice upgrades. CEO of Visit Mobile, David Clark said, “On an annual basis, this ship brings in 35,000 hotel rooms to the city.”

Clark said Carnival is worth the investment. “It’s a big impact to our region because there will be people coming down through Alabama staying in other cities before sometimes they embark to go out on their cruise, or when they go home,” said Clark.

Some of the upgrades inside the terminal include new televisions showing commercials for Visit Mobile, new paint, and a new mural. Visit Mobile estimates the upgrades cost between $40,000 to $50,000.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said these changes needed to happen.

“You can’t take a building like this and not spend money on it,” said Stimpson. “I mean it’s just, I mean you’ll end up, you know if your HVAC goes out, you’ll end up with mold in the building, so it just cascades on what the recovery costs would be if you just tried to shut it down and not maintain it.”

As for Carnival’s future, even though the company is not planning to sail between October of this year through at least September of 2023, The Mayor said he’s hopeful.

“I feel very confident that we will have a new contract. You know, say they take it almost a year off, but we’re, I’m really excited about having the opportunity just to talk about that and what is the pathway forward,” said Stimpson. “Look, so I think it’s, we’ve got a very bright future.”

Mayor Stimpson said Carnival Cruise’s President is getting into town on Friday, March 4. The two will have an opportunity to visit and talk about the future of the cruise line in the Port City.

The Carnival Ecstasy sails out of Mobile on Saturday, March 5.