Alabama championship gear shipment arrives at Academy Sports + Outdoor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Local businesses are gearing up for the College Football Playoff National Championship game!

Alabama will take on Georgia on Monday night.

Boxes of Alabama National Championship products have arrived at all Academy Sports and Outdoors stores in Mobile to prepare for the big game.

In the event of an Alabama win, all Mobile Academy stores will reopen immediately after the game ends to begin selling National Championship shirts, hats, and other novelty items.

The stores will stay open until the last customer is served or until all the championship products sell out.