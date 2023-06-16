BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to flooding from severe weather in the area, the annual Alabama Blueberry Festival in 2023 has been canceled.

The festival was supposed to be held on Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jennings Park in Brewton. According to a Facebook post made by event officials, they will sell t-shirts and ice cream on June 16.

“Due to the weather, the Blueberry Festival has been canceled for this year! We will sell ice cream and t-shirts at the park today from 4 – 7 p.m.,” read the post.

Steve Layton sent WKRG photos and videos from Jennings Park that show flooding in the park. A fallen tree can also be seen in the video.