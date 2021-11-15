Alabama Baller Bash celebrates two children battling cancer

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Baller Bash held a celebration Saturday, Nov. 14 for two local kids who are battling with cancer.

Camden Pancener, 7, and Madison Grace Raine, 12, were gifted with amazing suprises.

Camden was gifted a state-of-the-art gaming system while Grace was given an all expense museum tour in DC.

These dreams were made poosible by Frank Deblasi, founder of the Baller Dream Foundation. Deblasi explains why he decide to create the foundation for pediatric cancer patients.

“I got diagnosed with testicular cancer. I was so fortunate and lucky. I had friends, and resources, and my parents. But there were so many children and young adults who didn’t have that,” said Deblasi.

“So I said Frank if you get through this you’re going to create a non-profit that supports children, and young adults battling all forms of cancer. But instead of calling them patients, you’re going to call them ballers.”

Mary Mead, Madison’s mother explains that Deblasi does much more than running the foundation. He makes sure that he’s there for his ballers.

“He’s really supportive. When he says he builds relationships with his ballers, he means it. He really does. He’s been to the house. He calls her frequently and keeps her spirits up.”

Deblasi is making it his mission to make sure that ballers know they’re not in this fight alone.

“If I can come in and provide some sort of major lift to their day during the period while they’re battling cancer is perhaps the most fulfilling moment of my life.”