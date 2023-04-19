FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast’s beautiful wildlife is on full display at Fort Morgan this week.

Now is one of the most important time periods for bird migration for our area. Alabama Audubon in partnership with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Fort Morgan Historic Site, and Mississippi State University is holding one of the few bird banding stations that is open to the public in the United States.

Bird banding involves capturing the birds and using a tiny metal band around the leg of a bird to tag it to understand bird health, migration and life span.

Wednesday, April 19 was the first full day of the event. The executive director of Alabama Audubon, Dr. Scot Duncan, says this is an event you don’t want to miss.

“Especially for folks that live here along the Gulf Coast, you need to experience this as part of understanding how wonderful the Gulf Coast is,” said Dr. Duncan. “Because, these birds are migrating through every spring and again every fall; that is one of the really unique features of the northern Gulf of Mexico and the Alabama Coast.”

This event continues through Thursday the 20th and Friday the 21st from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday the 22nd from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.. The event is free, but there is a $5 fee to get into Fort Morgan.

Registration is closed, but you can still come out even if you are not registered!