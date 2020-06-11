Alabama Attorney General sends letter to Mobile Mayor after removal of Confederate Statue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s Attorney General has sent a letter to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson asking for an explanation on why the statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes was removed from downtown Mobile.

Attorney General Steve Marshall wrote to the mayor on Friday, June 5th, the day the statue was removed from its pedestal at Government and Royal Streets. The mayor’s office told us on Friday, the mayor gave the order to move the statue from its location. The future of the statue is not yet known.

Confederate monuments are protected by state law, cities aren’t allowed to tear them down without penalties.

The Attorney General’s office says they are awaiting a response from the city before they take further action.

“The Attorney General’s Office has and will enforce the law consistently against all violators. In cases where the public entity acknowledges that the law has been broken, enforcement occurs more swiftly than when fact-gathering is required to proceed. We will evaluate each case as it arises and take action in accordance with the law.” Mike Lewis, Communications Director, Office of the Attorney General

A copy of the letter sent to Mayor Sandy Stimpson from Attorney General Steve Marshall:

