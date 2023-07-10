DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — After being closed for two months, the Alabama Aquarium reopens to the public. Some big changes are ahead. The aquarium has had some relatively small improvements over the years and built an addition to the building but this is the first time it’s been completely closed for a facility-wide overhaul.

What we’re going to see, the Sea Lab isn’t showing just yet. They sent us video images of the construction. We have some idea of what’s ahead. The new aquarium puts more of an emphasis on the Mobile Delta and its connection to the regional ecosystems around us. They’ll also have more information on the work done at the Sea Lab. The studies there also help inform and update the exhibits on display. For example, the Sea Lab didn’t even have a marine mammal research program when the aquarium started.

“Information and there are priorities that have shifted in the time since those original information panels were put up and also we have the technological capabilities to print large scale graphics photos that kind of create that sense of immersion,” said Aquarium Educator Mendel Graeber. “I hope that it will inspire them to get outside into these ecosystems and appreciate what we have here in coastal Alabama.”