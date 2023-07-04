DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — We’ll soon learn what’s new at the Alabama Aquarium on Dauphin Island. They will reopen on July 10th after closing in May for renovations.

News release from DISL:

The renovations are complete, and the Dauphin Island Sea Lab is excited to reopen the Alabama Aquarium on Monday, July 10, 2023. Doors will open once again after a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

The Alabama Aquarium first opened in March 1998. It is a popular attraction for residents and tourists. This renovation delivers an improved visitor experience, a refreshed interior, and a deeper connection to the research led by DISL faculty and students.

“We are thrilled to reopen our doors and welcome visitors back to the Alabama Aquarium,” said DISL Executive Director Dr. John Valentine. “Our goal has always been to provide an unparalleled experience that inspires visitors to care for and protect the ocean and its creatures, and we believe that the improvements we’ve made will help us achieve that goal.”

Visitors can purchase tickets online or at the door. The aquarium will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and visitors are encouraged to book their tickets in advance to avoid waiting in line.

For more information about the Alabama Aquarium and to purchase tickets, please visit www.disl.edu/aquarium.