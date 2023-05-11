DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo has announced the concerts for the event.

The liar’s contest will be on July 20 and the fishing rodeo will begin on July 21 and run through July 23. The Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament will be held on July 15.

The entertainment includes:

Date Entertainer Time Thursday, July 20 Bruce Smelley Music 8-11 p.m. Friday, July 21 Fly By Radio 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22 Brandon Blackburn Music 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 23 Keith Burns “The Mailman” 1-4 p.m.

The concerts are free. ADSFR will be celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.