DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo has announced the concerts for the event.

The liar’s contest will be on July 20 and the fishing rodeo will begin on July 21 and run through July 23. The Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament will be held on July 15.

The entertainment includes:

DateEntertainerTime
Thursday, July 20Bruce Smelley Music8-11 p.m.
Friday, July 21Fly By Radio7:30-10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22Brandon Blackburn Music2-5 p.m.
Sunday, July 23Keith Burns “The Mailman”1-4 p.m.

The concerts are free. ADSFR will be celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.