MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Three out of four corridors were annexed into the City of Mobile Tuesday night. The Airport Corridor was the only area to vote against joining the city with a 66.3% majority vote.

Barbra Maloney has lived in the Smokerise neighborhood for 32 years.

“I moved to the county, I wanted to live in the county, and I live in the county,” Maloney said.

She is happy that her neighborhood was not annexed into the city. Maloney told WKRG that since living in the county she has experienced a better quality of life compared to living within the city limits.

“It’s not broken, and I hope they leave us alone,” Maloney said.

However, a neighbor who lives just across the street has an opposing view.

“I hope they will readdress the issue and come back down this way and eventually annex this part,” Warren Stanley said.

Stanley says that the community did not have enough information and reasoning to make an informed decision when it comes to this vote.

“The only reason they can give in this neighborhood on why they didn’t want to be a part of the city is because of property tax,” Stanley said.

This area not being annexed into the city makes Stanley worried about emergency response protection and the time delays that will occur from county response.

“Two miles down the road is Mobile Fire, there’s no telling where Mobile County is coming from. They can come from Citronelle, Saraland, Semmes, or Theodore,” Stanley said.

Mobile EMS says that they are going to continue to respond to the Airport corridor and other areas around city limits without interruption.

We asked the city today what the future of the Airport Corridor looks like, and they told us that it is too early to tell, but future discussions of pulling back police jurisdiction could be possible.

“I think if they pull it back, its wrong on them and it shows that they don’t care about the people of the area and they were really just after the money,” Maloney said.