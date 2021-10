MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced a major resurfacing project Friday.

Airport Blvd. will be resurfaced from Azalea Road and McGregor Ave. west to the city limits, according to a news release.

Work is set to begin Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. Work continues through 6 a.m. each morning, weather permitting.

The project is expected to take 3 months.

The city said one lane at a time will be closed at a time most nights until the project is complete.