MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Mobile’s biggest employers is planning a major announcement Monday afternoon. A news conference is scheduled for 3 pm. Airbus hasn’t said what the tie-in is with the community college–just saying “Mobile will play a key role in Airbus’ plans to significantly increase global production rates.”

Part of that is the start of a second final assembly line for the A320. The addition would allow increased output in Mobile from about fifty A320 jets a year to 75 by the year 20-25 according to a report from Reuters recently.

We do not yet know how many new jobs this could add to Airbus facility at Brookley. The Airbus 320 line opened here in 2015. Major executives from Airbus will be there along with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.