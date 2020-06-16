Airbus to lay off another 26 employees, subcontractors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to Airbus, the company is reducing the number of our sub-contracted engineers and temporary support staff in the Airbus Mobile Engineering Center.

This reduction will impact 26 sub-contractors and temporary staff in Mobile Engineering in the coming weeks.

As a result of the financial impact on their customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbus has had to assess the impact to the engineering services and support that will be required going forward.

In many places around their global engineering network, they are stopping the placement of engineering work to external suppliers, and reducing the size of our internal sub-contracted staff.

Those impacted would have been defined by their contract status and work assignments.

