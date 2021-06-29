Airbus to build ‘significant’ number of new planes for United in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — United Airlines has ordered 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft, a “significant” number of which will be built in Mobile, according to a news release from Airbus on Tuesday.

“Such a significant order from a great airline like United underscores that the A321neo offers unmatched capabilities, operating economics, and passenger friendliness,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, in the news release.

“No other aircraft can do what the A321neo can do, and the Airbus team is most gratified by United’s strong affirmation of its premium status. The A321neo will complement United’s future A321XLR aircraft, together creating a privileged segment on its own,” Scherer said.