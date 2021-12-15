Airbus partners with Salvation Army to provide gifts to 11 families at Family Haven shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Families at The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama’s Family Haven emergency shelter in Mobile are receiving a little extra attention this holiday season with the assistance of Airbus. The company provided gifts to 11 families consisting of 14 parents and 19 children housed at the shelter.

“For Airbus to help give our parents the opportunity to put big smiles on their children’s faces this Christmas is so special and means so much to everyone at the shelter,” said The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama’s Area Commander Capt. Sheri Jones in a press release.

Airbus Americas Chief Executive C. Jeffrey Knittel was among the Airbus team members who joined the Salvation Army and parents at the shelter to wrap presents for the children there.

“We wanted to help provide a special moment for our local families at the Coastal Alabama Family Haven, and we hope our efforts will provide a little relief and joy for these parents and their children,” said Airbus Americas Chairman and CEO C. Jeffrey Knittel in a press release.

The Family Haven shelter is designed to be a temporary emergency shelter for families in distress and who are homeless with children without permanent places of residence or are victims of domestic abuse. The Salvation Army assists families in developing a plan to get back on their feet and secure permanent housing. It also provides extended stays and support to local veterans struggling with homelessness.