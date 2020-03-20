Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Airbus Mobile to continue production in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile by Air_ Airbus (Image 1)_7244

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Airbus Mobile plans to continue its production at the final assembly line at Brookely, despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

According to an Airbus spokesperson, the company will follow the recommended precautions issued by healthcare experts; such as hygiene, social-distancing, travel, and etc.

Airbus has even gone as far as to alter shift schedules to enhance separation and follow social-distancing tips.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories