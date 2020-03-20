Airbus Mobile to continue production in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Airbus Mobile plans to continue its production at the final assembly line at Brookely, despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
According to an Airbus spokesperson, the company will follow the recommended precautions issued by healthcare experts; such as hygiene, social-distancing, travel, and etc.
Airbus has even gone as far as to alter shift schedules to enhance separation and follow social-distancing tips.
