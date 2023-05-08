MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a big day for Mobile’s Airbus facility. They’re marking a major milestone with one of the country’s best-known airlines. This morning, company officials celebrated the production of Airbus’s 100th Delta Airlines jet from the A320 family.

Delta’s hub is Atlanta which is relatively close to Mobile. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson closed a morning of speeches with a toast to the company.

“If Airbus wasn’t performing at a level that very few companies really perform that, you know, we probably wouldn’t be here. And for what they’ve got to do in the future, there are a lot of expectations on what the future is for Airbus,” said Stimpson.

Congressman Jerry Carl and US Senator Katie Brit were among the dignitaries at the celebration. Jerry Carl recounted attending an Air Show in Europe where few spoke English but many knew Mobile as an aerospace hub.

“We should be so proud of that. We could not have done that. Would not have done that without Airbus. We have great visions that go far beyond where we’re at today,” said Carl.