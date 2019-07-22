Airbus holds Career Fair to hire for Mobile production facility

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for an opportunity to work at the Airbus production facility in Mobile, you’ll want to attend the following career fairs. There are four upcoming opportunities to learn about working at the A220 and A320. So have your resume ready.

Troy, AL

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/airbus-final-assembly-line-car…

• 7/29/19

• Bibb Graves Atrium at Troy University

• 600 University Ave, Troy, AL 36082

• 10:30 am – 5:30 pm

Greensboro, NC

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/airbus-final-assembly-line-car…

• 7/30/19

• DoubleTree by Hilton Greensboro

• 3030 Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27403

• 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Greenville, NC

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/airbus-final-assembly-line-car…

• 7/31/19

• Hilton Greenville

• 207 SW Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858

• 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Elizabeth City, NC

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/airbus-final-assembly-line-car…

• 8/01/19

• Hampton Inn Elizabeth City

• 402 HALSTEAD BLVD. ELIZABETH CITY, NC 27909

• 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Airbus is looking for experience in the following:

5+ years’ experience

• Stress Engineers

3-5+ years’ experience,

• Liaison Engineers

• Manufacturing/Methods Engineers

• Flight Operations

• Quality Inspectors

2+ years’ experience

• Aircraft Assemblers

• Avionics Technicians

• Electricians

• Mechanical Technicians

• Sealers

• Interiors Assemblers

• Ground Handlers

• Jigs & Tools Operators

• Logistics

• Painters

If you’re interested in attending, register at the appropriate Event Brite links above.

To learn more and apply for current openings at the Final Assembly Line go to: https://airbususmanufacturing.applicantpro.com/jobs/