Airbus delays A220 ramp-up in Canada, Mobile plans unchanged

Mobile County

Coronavirus causing concern for aircraft giant

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Airbus is delaying its planned Canadian production ramp-up of its A220 jet by a year, but is going ahead with its plans for Mobile.

A company spokeswoman said Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak is weighing on broader airline demand for aircraft.

Airbus has delayed by a year, until mid-2021, a ramp-up at its Mirabel facility near Montreal. Currently, Airbus makes four of the the narrowbody jets there per month. The company hopes to be making 10 jets per month by the middle of the decade.

Airbus acquired the jet program from Canada’s Bombardier. Its A220 line in Mobile opened last August. The company hopes to be producing four jets per month in Alabama by mid-2021. That plan remains unchaged, despite the slow down in Canada, Airbus spokeswoman Marcella Cortellazzi said.

Production at the company’s Mobile plant has been paused until at least April 29th due to cornonavirus concerns. Production is on hold in Montreal until at least May 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories