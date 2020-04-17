Airbus delays A220 ramp-up in Canada, Mobile plans unchanged

Airbus is delaying its planned Canadian production ramp-up of its A220 jet by a year, but is going ahead with its plans for Mobile.

A company spokeswoman said Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak is weighing on broader airline demand for aircraft.

Airbus has delayed by a year, until mid-2021, a ramp-up at its Mirabel facility near Montreal. Currently, Airbus makes four of the the narrowbody jets there per month. The company hopes to be making 10 jets per month by the middle of the decade.

Airbus acquired the jet program from Canada’s Bombardier. Its A220 line in Mobile opened last August. The company hopes to be producing four jets per month in Alabama by mid-2021. That plan remains unchaged, despite the slow down in Canada, Airbus spokeswoman Marcella Cortellazzi said.

Production at the company’s Mobile plant has been paused until at least April 29th due to cornonavirus concerns. Production is on hold in Montreal until at least May 4.