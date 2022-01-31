MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Airbus and Lockheed Martin announced plans on Monday to build military tankers in Mobile. It’s something local and state leaders have been trying to make happen for more than a decade.

The announcement was made at Flight Works Alabama with several key figures in attendance including, Governor Kay Ivey, Senator Tommy Tuberville, Senator Richard Shelby, and Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

The aircraft tanker is a variant of the Airbus 330 and will be used by the military to refuel tankers in the sky. The plan is to produce between 140 to 160. They would be assembled in Mobile and then sent to Georgia where the refueling equipment would be installed.

“I think there are a lot of mayors that would give anything for this to be happening in their city and I feel that way,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “What a huge compliment to our workforce, to team Mobile, and team Alabama to have this here today. This is really exciting and there’s always been that lingering hope that maybe one day we would be able to build a tanker and I think that has teed up for that to be able to happen.”

The final contract is still being reviewed but once it’s approved, new tankers could begin rolling off the production line as early as 2029. The plan is to repurpose a building on Airbus’ property that was previously used for C-5 production.

“We’re going to start doing work and we’re hiring employees now in terms of preparing for the future but ultimately, we have to win the contract, build the FALS, and deliver the airplanes,” says Jeff Knittel, the Chairman and CEO of Airbus Americas.

The contract would create about 1,300 jobs. This announcement comes more than a decade after a European company who hoped to build tankers here in the Port City lost a $35 billion-dollar contract to Boeing.

“Look at where we are, look at the FALS we have, look at the delivery of airplanes, look at the number of employees. This isn’t about what we’re going to do anymore this is about what we’ve done. We believe we will have the best tanker in the world,” says Knittel.

Production could begin on the tankers as early as 2023.