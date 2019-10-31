Aiden is ready to ride, announces he is cancer-free

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Aiden Hughes is leaving cancer in the dust. The young man rang the bell today at USA Children’s and Women’s.

Aiden was diagnosed in March with stage 4 Burkitt’s Lymphoma Leukemia. 7 months later, he has won his battle with cancer.

“I get to go swimming and see my friends again!” said Aiden after his port was removed.

While in Mobile, he was supported by the Ronald McDonald House.

After 6 months of seeing Aiden every day, I will miss his candy loving, hug giving self too much, but I am truly excited for his next journey of being home and completely cancer free! Tamara Perry, Ronald McDonald House Charities Mobile

The 12-year-old came to the WKRG studios this summer before a big night at Mobile International Speedway. Watch his special day with us in the Facebook live below.

SPECIAL MOMENTS AT WKRG: 12-year-old Aiden Hughes was diagnosed with stage 4 Burkitt’s Lymphoma Leukemia earlier this year. Thanks to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, AL , Mobile International Speedway and WKRG Aiden gets to fulfill his dreams. One of them, a tour of the WKRG studios. Take a look at the surprise we have set up for him! https://bit.ly/2TpTzaY Posted by WKRG on Friday, August 9, 2019

