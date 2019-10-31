Aiden is ready to ride, announces he is cancer-free

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Aiden Hughes is leaving cancer in the dust. The young man rang the bell today at USA Children’s and Women’s.
Aiden
“I get to go swimming and see my friends again!” said Aiden after his port was removed.
While in Mobile, he was supported by the Ronald McDonald House.
After 6 months of seeing Aiden every day, I will miss his candy loving, hug giving self too much, but I am truly excited for his next journey of being home and completely cancer free!Tamara Perry, Ronald McDonald House Charities Mobile
The 12-year-old came to the WKRG studios this summer before a big night at Mobile International Speedway. Watch his special day with us in the Facebook live below.
