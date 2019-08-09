Aiden gets special day with WKRG

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile International Speedway and the Ronald McDonald House are helping fulfill the dreams of a child with cancer. News 5’s Randy Patrick is helping out as well.

12-year-old Aiden Hughes is 12-years- and was diagnosed in March with stage 4 Burkitt’s Lymphoma Leukemia. He also has a high functioning form of autism.

Aiden wanted to tour the WKRG studios and during his tour, WKRG plans a surprise for him this afternoon because of his love of anything with motors.

Aiden will ride in the pace car Saturday at Mobile International Speedway.

Watch the full surprise here in the video below: