MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama High School Athletic Association has informed Saraland City Schools that Saraland High School is not in violation of any of their bylaws.

The association was investigating claims about a violation of their bylaws about player eligibility.

This is all as the Saraland City Board of Education is suing John Quinnelly Senior and Eric Winberg – a private investigator.

According to court documents, the school board claims Quinnelly hired Winberg directing him to “stalk and harass” the family of a 15-year-old child, and the lawsuit claims Quinnelly made false and malicious statements attacking the child.

Quinnelly is also accused of making accusations that Saraland City Schools violated Alabama’s competitive bid laws knowing that the statements were “false and/or intentionally misleading,” and that the high school football coach and the high school were in violation of rules regarding player eligibility.

In July, court documents state the counsel for the Board of Education delivered a cease and desist letter to Quinnelly about his defamatory and libelous statements.

Baldwin County Schools confirmed Spanish Fort High School received unsolicited information suggesting a Saraland player was in violation of rules regarding player eligibility, and the principal requested the AHSAA investigate the claims.

Saraland’s football team will play Friday night in the 6A playoffs, Saraland will host Wetumpka.

We reached out to Quinnelly and his lawyer and have not received a response. We also reached out to Winberg who referred me to his lawyer, and have not yet received a response from his lawyer.

The Saraland City Schools Superintendent said he had no comment on the lawsuit.