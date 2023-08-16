MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was early Wednesday morning when SWAT officers entered a home on Cloverdale Drive and were faced with an ‘aggressive’ pit bull that they say charged and bit an officer before the officer was able to shoot and killed the dog, according to a news release from Mobile Police.

MPD said officers were on the 900 block of Cloverdale Drive to execute a search warrant. Police said they found 14.6 grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Alexander Maynard, 40, and Samantha Cole, 36 were arrested and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail.

Police said the officer who was bitten was taken to a hospital for treatment.